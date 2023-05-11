Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

For KING & COUNTRY takes the stage at Enmarket Arena Thursday night

By Michaela Romero
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For KING & COUNTRY, a brother duo made up of Joel and Luke Smallbone get ready to take the stage at Enmarket Arena.

The brothers made a stop in Savannah as part of their “What are we waiting for?” tour.

Joel Smallbone talked with WTOC about what the community should expect ahead of the concert.

The performance will kick off at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.

To purchase tickets you can visit https://enmarketarena.com/events/.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice Lounge
Vice Lounge liquor license remains suspended, employee charged with rape
Residents call for change to special event ordinance in Savannah
Residents call for change to special event ordinance in Savannah
A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.
Law enforcement responds to incident at elementary school on Fort Stewart
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
Savannah-Chatham County Public School
Savannah-Chatham County Public School system choice program eligibility process to change