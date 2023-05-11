For KING & COUNTRY takes the stage at Enmarket Arena Thursday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For KING & COUNTRY, a brother duo made up of Joel and Luke Smallbone get ready to take the stage at Enmarket Arena.

The brothers made a stop in Savannah as part of their “What are we waiting for?” tour.

Joel Smallbone talked with WTOC about what the community should expect ahead of the concert.

The performance will kick off at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.

To purchase tickets you can visit https://enmarketarena.com/events/.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.