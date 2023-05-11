Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Liberty Co. man found guilty for of child molestation

(WTOC (custom credit) | WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A jury has found a Liberty County man guilty on all counts in a child molestation case.

Michael Boston is now convicted of Child Molestation, Incest and Aggravated Sexual Battery.

According to the District Attorney’s Office for the Atlantic Judicial Circuit, the victim was a relative of the offender.

They say the incidents happened when the victim was between the ages of 11 and 15.

Boston has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The District Attorney’s Office says Boston who was out on bond appeared at the courthouse Wednesday morning but took off before the trial began.

Once he is caught, the Georgia Department of Corrections will take him into custody and he will be sent to prison.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice Lounge
Vice Lounge liquor license remains suspended, employee charged with rape
Residents call for change to special event ordinance in Savannah
Residents call for change to special event ordinance in Savannah
A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.
Law enforcement responds to incident at elementary school on Fort Stewart
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
Savannah-Chatham County Public School
Savannah-Chatham County Public School system choice program eligibility process to change

Latest News

THE News at 4
Federal funding granted to help address homelessness in Chatham Co.
FILE PHOTO
Federal funding granted to help address homelessness in Chatham Co.
Search on for stolen Ronald McDonald statue in Thunderbolt
Search on for stolen Ronald McDonald statue in Thunderbolt
St. Andrew's Semifinal Win
St. Andrew's Girls Soccer Semifinal Win