Liberty Co. man found guilty for of child molestation

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A jury has found a Liberty County man guilty on all counts in a child molestation case.

Michael Boston is now convicted of Child Molestation, Incest and Aggravated Sexual Battery.

According to the District Attorney’s Office for the Atlantic Judicial Circuit, the victim was a relative of the offender.

They say the incidents happened when the victim was between the ages of 11 and 15.

Boston has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The District Attorney’s Office says Boston who was out on bond appeared at the courthouse Wednesday morning but took off before the trial began.

Once he is caught, the Georgia Department of Corrections will take him into custody and he will be sent to prison.

