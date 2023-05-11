Sky Cams
‘Make a Splash’ water safety day this Saturday

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s heating up, school’s almost out, and soon our beaches and pools will be filled with kids enjoying the water.

Now is the perfect time to make sure those kids have the tools and knowledge they need to stay while they splash around.

And a free event is happening this weekend!

Jenna Morris from Safe Kids Savannah and Kristen King from the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah talk water safety and look ahead to the “Make A Splash” event on Saturday.

