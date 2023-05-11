Sky Cams
Search on for stolen Ronald McDonald statue in Thunderbolt

(Nina Gompbels)
By Max Diekneite
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Someone stole Ronald McDonald.

Last week, someone ripped Nina Gompbels’ life-sized Ronald McDonald statue from a bench outside of her office in Thunderbolt and dragged him off.

And, as you can imagine, she’s not lovin’ it.

You can see the scrape marks on the sidewalk and damage to the bench left behind.

Gompbels - a former longtime McDonald’s owner recognized for her charitable work in the community over the years – said they just want Ronald to return home safely.

If you know where Ronald may be, you’re asked to call the Thunderbolt Police Department (912) 354-3818.

