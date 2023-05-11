Sheriff says contract employee admitted to smuggling drugs into jail

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a jail worker they say was smuggling drugs into the jail.

The sheriff’s office said the worker was Makayla Worlds, a contract employee in the jail’s commissary.

Sheriff John Wilcher says she was paid $1,500 by an inmate to bring sheets of paper laced with drugs into the jail. Wilcher says Worlds admitted to bringing the drugs in.

He said the detention center was placed on lockdown, and the unit of the jail involved was thoroughly searched.

“We have tried everything in the world to keep it out of here. And that’s all they’ve got time to do is think how they can beat the system. That’s why they’re back there in jail, because they didn’t beat the system,” Sheriff Wilcher said.

Wilcher says Worlds was denied bond on Thursday morning.

