Southbound Brewing celebrating 10 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a big month for Southbound Brewing in Savannah as they mark 10 years in business.

Of course, for brew master and Southbound co-owner Smith Mathews, this had long been his dream.

“I kind of knew about halfway through college that I wanted to open up a brewery.”

And this was the place to do it.

“At the time there was no operating production brewing facilities in Savannah, so, it was just a natural choice.”

A natural choice, that didn’t come without setbacks.

Even after releasing their first beer back in 2013 they had to get City of Savannah legislation changed to make their dream into a reality.

“Finally, we’ll be able to have people here. we’ve been wanting to do this all along. and finally, the brewery is ready, and we have all the legislation passed that we need to get it going so it should be pretty fun,” Mathews said in a 2014 interview with WTOC.

But it has been pretty fun ever since.

“We were so welcomed like right out of the gate, with all the local bars and restaurants and people buying our products. That has really continued to this day. People love our brand; we have a big local following,” Mathews says.

Along with that incredible support, Mathews says reaching this milestone comes down to two things, good beer and good people.

“The root cause of our continued success which has gotten us to this point is just good products, great beer, good marketing, good branding and good people behind it. With that it’s kind of hard to not keep it going.”

As for the next ten years, well, hopefully more of the same.

“Another ten years, that’s a lot of work, a lot of blood sweat and tears literally. But we’re excited for what there is to come.”

But before they get on to what’s next they’re ready to celebrate right where they’re at.

“Ten years is a major milestone for us. Being able to say we’ve been open and running for ten solid years and still experiencing success, is a great achievement,” said Mathews

If you’d like to help them celebrate this major achievement you’re invited to join them Saturday out at their brewery starting at noon for live local music, vendors, sweet treats and of course some great Southbound beer, including some bringing back some old favorites.

