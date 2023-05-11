Tybee City Council to consider changes to short-term vacation rental ordinance

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island City Council will meet to discuss rolling back their new short-term vacation rental policy.

The debate started as the island grew to be a destination spot, more people wanted to buy property to rent to visitors and things like parking for full-time residents became an issue.

A total moratorium on new short-term vacation rentals went into effect in August of 2021. It was originally set for 90 days, but it was extended several times.

Changes to the City’s short-term rental ordinance came in October of last year. It blocked new short-term rentals in residential zoning districts on the island, allowing them elsewhere.

Developers fought back with a lawsuit.

The proposed changes to the city’s ordinance could give relief to property owners in those districts who wanted to operate a short-term rental but cannot currently get a short-term rental permit.

The amendments center around several issues: Whether property owners got their building permits before or after the moratorium was adopted. What kind of building permits they had. When the owners purchased the property. And if there should be public hearings before a short-term rental permit is issued.

Planning commission staff recommended denial of all but one of these amendments. That one would allow short-term rental permits for property owners who had permits to build *new homes at the time of the moratorium.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

