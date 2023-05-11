Warming up heading into the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday morning starts out with temperatures in the low to mid 60s along with a few clouds around.

There is a slight chance for a midday shower while temperatures approach the lower 80s. Highs will be in the lower 80s once again, with an afternoon onshore breeze. Most of us will remain dry throughout the day, but a few isolated showers will be possible before sunset.

We will close out the work week with a similar day as temperatures start in the 60s Friday morning. Highs top out in the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a shower.

Warmer weather looks to build in again this weekend with mid 80s on Saturday and highs near 90 again on Sunday for Mother’s Day. Saturday looks dry but there is a slight chance of rain on Sunday. Warm weather looks to extend into next week with highs near 90 on Monday along with a chance for afternoon showers.

A cold front approaches at the beginning of the week as well. There’s another decent chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs top out in the mid 80s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

