Afternoon showers/storms possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We will close out the work week with a similar day as temperatures start in the 60s Friday morning.

Temperatures warm to the lower 80s at lunch with highs in the low to mid 80s. Showers and storms will develop along the sea breeze this afternoon and last into the evening, mainly for areas west of I-95. Rain will diminish overnight.

Warmer weather looks to build in again this weekend with mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday for Mother’s Day. Saturday looks dry but there is a slight chance of rain on Sunday during the afternoon and early evening.

Monday starts out in the 60s but warm afternoons continue next week. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s with daily chances for afternoon showers and storms. Although, Tuesday and Wednesday look a bit drier.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

