Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office presents Awards of Excellence

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office recognized its outstanding citizens on Friday.

It held a luncheon to hand out sheriff’s Awards of Excellence.

The sheriff’s office says the honorees are being recognized for their different contributions to the community. They include business owners, a minister, and supporters of law enforcement.

“Each one contributes such a critical part to making our community successful and creating safety and well-being in our community on different levels and different aspects,” said Chief Deputy Gary Taylor, with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the third year in a row the sheriff’s office held these awards.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.