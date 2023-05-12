Sky Cams
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office presents Awards of Excellence

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office recognized its outstanding citizens on Friday.

It held a luncheon to hand out sheriff’s Awards of Excellence.

The sheriff’s office says the honorees are being recognized for their different contributions to the community. They include business owners, a minister, and supporters of law enforcement.

“Each one contributes such a critical part to making our community successful and creating safety and well-being in our community on different levels and different aspects,” said Chief Deputy Gary Taylor, with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the third year in a row the sheriff’s office held these awards.

