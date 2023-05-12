Community members raising money to label unmarked gravesites in Darien

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 2,000 orange flags now scatter the entirety of Upper Mill Cemetery in Darien, each one representing a life lost and a soul buried there.

“Just look at the sea of orange flags, it’s just amazing, everywhere we turn.”

The flags mark gravesites - some, that have been unmarked for more than 200 years. The discovery started when the City of Darien decided to do some upkeep on the cemetery, like repairing the iron gate.

“When you look around in here and see all the greenspace, you have to think, well, this is 220 years old, this can’t be all there is in here, these few tombstones,” said Kieran McMullen, the Chief of Code Enforcement with the City of Darien.

So the city allocated more than $20,000 through capital improvement funds to get a company to use radar to locate all of the burial sites.

“That, as we say the phrase, opened Pandora’s box, and we found some haunting, rich history that’s been lost for nearly two centuries. Now, we’re bringing it alive,” said Darien City Councilman Griffin Lotson.

That history consists of 2,335 unmarked gravesites on 5.5 acres of land.

“There were a lot of poor people, especially in this county. There isn’t money for gravestones, there isn’t money for caskets.”

Now, community members are working together to raise money to make sure all of these gravesites are properly labeled.

“When you look around, you see these flags. These souls are talking to us. They are ready to be recognized. We need to get this done,” said Darien City Councilman Bubba Skeen.

City officials say historians are surveying the site as well... all in an attempt to preserve and commemorate those buried here.

City officials say the next steps are getting a map of the entire cemetery posted to the city’s website, so that family members can locate their loved ones.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.