Hesse K-8 School hosts first Career Day since the start of the pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday marked the end of career week at Hesse K-8 school in Savannah. The school’s 4th-8th graders had special visitors in their classes to talk about their careers!

This is the first Career Day back with visitors since the pandemic. School leaders say around 30 volunteers visited the school to give children a glimpse into what their jobs are like.

That includes WTOC’s Hayley Boland, who spent the morning talking to 7th graders. The school’s principal says days like today are so important to preparing their students for their future jobs.

“Connecting what we do in schools to careers is very important for our students. Just bringing in the professionals to meet with our students and talk about the variety of different opportunities they have for their future helps connect what they learn every day in our classrooms,” said Principal Kimberly Newman.

Career Day has been a tradition at Hesse K-8 for years, and Principal Newman says it’s one they plan to continue.

