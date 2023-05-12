Sky Cams
Hundreds attend annual Wine, Women, and Shoes for the Ronald McDonald House

By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds packed the Keho Ironworks Thursday night for good fun and a good cause.

The annual Wine, Women, and Shoes brings people together to help the place that helps kids and families.

In just a few years, Wine, Women, and Shoes has raised more than a million dollars for the Ronald McDonald House and become one of the biggest parties of the year.

Hundreds turned out to pack the sold out event. Some have been for years, others for the first time.

“All of my friends convinced me with lots of great wine, lots of shopping, and of course a great cause. So, what more could you ask for?” said Lane Warren.

Sponsors, vendors and volunteers team up to make the night an experience that brings people back year after year to help support the Ronald McDonald House here in Savannah.

“It’s a special place that people can call home when they really need it. And the fact that everybody wants to come out and support that is huge,” said co-chair Kristy Mallard.

CEO Billy Sorochak laughs when he thinks back to the first year when some wondered if the event would break even...

“And here we are, at the end of last year, going over the one million dollar mark on the net and knowing what that’s done for the families that we’re serving,” said Sorochak.

While they raised $240,000 last year, they hope to top that Thursday night.

And they’ll start planning for next year first thing tomorrow.

