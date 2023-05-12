Island High’s Veronica Sierzant takes home third straight Hollis Stacy Award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the third consecutive year, Island High School’s Veronica Sierzant is the recipient of the Hollis Stacy Award. Sierzant is the first student-athlete to win the award three times.

The award has been given to the most versatile female athlete in Savannah for the last 31 years. The award, started in 1993 by Savannah CPA Gary Moses, is named after Hollis Stacy, a World Golf Hall of Fame inductee and one of Savannah’s most famous female athletes. Judges are public and private school athletic directors and the media members.

Sierzant will continue her academic and athletic career at Syracuse University on a full ride scholarship for volleyball.

