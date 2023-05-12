Sky Cams
Jean Rivers, wife of Larry “Gator” Rivers, to represent Chatham Co.’s second district

By Flynn Snyder
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County’s Board of Commissioners met Friday for the first time since the passing of Larry “Gator” Rivers.

The district two commissioner died last month after a battle with cancer.

Now, as the community reflects on the basketball icon’s impact, we’re learning more about who will fill his seat.

”The name of Jean Rivers to fulfill the unexpired term until the special election,” said Chairman Chester Ellis.

Chatham County leaders appointed Jean Rivers, wife of the late Larry “Gator” Rivers, to fill the commissioner’s district two seat.

County commissioners describing his wife Jean as community focused.

“Even while he was in the seat, she was also his advisor, and they’d talked about and what he would do,” said Chatham County Commissioner Bobby Lockett.

Jean Rivers will fill the seat until a special election on September 19th.

The winner of that election will serve out the rest of “Gator” Rivers’ term which ends in late 2024.

“Everybody who wants to run, can run, and let the folks who live in the second district for the county determine who’s going to represent them from the 19th of September on.”

It’s not the first time a late commissioner’s wife has filled a seat in Chatham County.

In August 2020, the wife of late Commissioner James Holmes was appointed to fill the rest of his term.

Holmes and Rivers both represented Chatham County’s second district.

Flowers and black ribbon were draped over Rivers’ seat as attendees reflected on the former Harlem Globetrotter’s impact on the Coastal Empire.

“He came to appreciate him for who he was and what he was able to do with that round basketball. Many of us just see it as a toy, but Gator saw it as a way of opening doors.”

Friday’s appointment follows Gator Rivers’ funeral which happened earlier this week.

Jean River is expected to sit at her first Board of Commissioners meeting on May 26th.

