Man, woman arrested after 6-year-old dies

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are in jail in connection to the death investigation of a 6-year-old in Hinesville.

Police have arrested 37-year-old Brandon Robinson, of Savannah, and 26-year-old Shelly Perry, of Hinesville.

According to Hinesville Police, officers responded to Saunders Avenue on May 1, where they found a 6-year-old unresponsive. Police say the child was pronounced dead at the scene, and that the child’s appearance immediately rang alarm bells.

Perry and Robinson are both facing charges of concealing a death, tampering with evidence, false statements, and cruelty to children through starvation - all felony charges.

Perry and Robinson are being held at the Liberty County Jail and have been denied bond. They were arrested on May 2.

Investigators say they are working to figure out exactly where and how the child died.

