Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man, woman arrested after 6-year-old dies

Brandon Robinson, left, and Shelly Perry, right.
Brandon Robinson, left, and Shelly Perry, right.(Hinesville Police Department)
By Hayley Boland
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are in jail in connection to the death investigation of a 6-year-old in Hinesville.

Police have arrested 37-year-old Brandon Robinson, of Savannah, and 26-year-old Shelly Perry, of Hinesville.

According to Hinesville Police, officers responded to Saunders Avenue on May 1, where they found a 6-year-old unresponsive. Police say the child was pronounced dead at the scene, and that the child’s appearance immediately rang alarm bells.

Perry and Robinson are both facing charges of concealing a death, tampering with evidence, false statements, and cruelty to children through starvation - all felony charges.

Perry and Robinson are being held at the Liberty County Jail and have been denied bond. They were arrested on May 2.

Investigators say they are working to figure out exactly where and how the child died.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah mother wants answers after 6-year-old daughter left on school bus
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
Residents call for change to special event ordinance in Savannah
Residents call for change to special event ordinance in Savannah
Makayla Worlds
Sheriff says contract employee admitted to smuggling drugs into jail
Vice Lounge
Vice Lounge liquor license remains suspended, employee charged with rape

Latest News

Navy veteran jumped into action to help construction worker. Now she’s trying to help again
THE News at 5
Jean Rivers, wife of Larry “Gator” Rivers, to represent Chatham Co.’s second district
Larry “Gator” Rivers
Jean Rivers, wife of Larry “Gator” Rivers, to represent Chatham Co.’s second district
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, left, and Alex Murdaugh look over a document Murdaugh’s double...
Judge denies Murdaugh request for attorney’s fees in murder appeal