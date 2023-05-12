Navy veteran jumped into action to help construction worker. Now she’s trying to help again

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction worker remains in the hospital after being pinned between two vehicles at the Chatham County courthouse Monday.

Sarah Burris says it was just a typical Monday morning at her York Street office when suddenly she heard a loud crash across the street. She looked out the door to see what happened and when she heard the cries for help, she says she immediately sprang to action.

Construction worker Jose Castillo’s life will never be the same. It was a normal day on the job site near the Chatham County Courthouse when Savannah Police say a driver quickly accelerated and struck Castillo.

“This wreck sounded worse than any that I have ever heard,” Burris said. “Just the sound of the impact, I heard breaking glass, and I just knew from those two sounds that it was definitely going to be a horrible wreck.”

An 8-year Navy veteran, Burris and others rushed over to help Castillo.

According to police, a 71-year-old Tybee Island woman was attempting to put a parked truck into drive when the car rapidly accelerated. The truck traveled through an open construction fence, striking Castillo before continuing to drive forward hitting a parked semi-truck. Leaving the 27-yerar-old pinned between the two vehicles.

“I pretty much hit autopilot. I just hollered for someone to give me a belt and I got the belt around his leg and made it like a tourniquet and waited for somebody that could help,” Burris said.

Castillo was rushed to the hospital.

“He’s lost a leg. He has multiple internal injuries as well as several broken bones,” Burris said.

The construction worker’s family flying from California to be by his side in shock that a random day at work turned so catastrophic.

“I’m very, very damaged. We are all damaged. All of us. My family, my nephew, mom, my brother, his brothers,” Casillo’s uncle, Sicilio Castro said.

In the days after the incident, Burris and others started a GoFundMe for Castillo who helped support his mother and brother.

“it’s just the right thing to do. Knowing that there’s family members that were dependent on him, I worry they are going to risk losing their home or not being able to eat or so many other things that we here take for granted so often,” Burris said.

Burris said she wanted to step up and try to help the family because that’s what she hopes others would do if one of her family members were in the same situation.

Savannah Police say the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

