SCAD students spread cheer for Mother’s Day weekend

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah College of Art and Design students spread some joy to the Savannah community on Friday.

Volunteers with SCAD SERVE delivered 100 handmade flowers to mothers, grandmothers, and other motherly figures at the Rose of Sharon senior living community downtown.

They say they wanted to spread their appreciation for mothers ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday.

