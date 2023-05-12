Visit highlights SCCPSS, military partnership

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Members from the Department of Defense Education Activity visited Pulaski Elementary School on Friday.

Grants from the department allow schools to offer programs to students outside of the regular curriculum.

The district’s director for elementary curriculum and instruction says it was a good opportunity to celebrate that partnership.

“We are just super excited. We get to celebrate the schools and the work that they’ve been doing. We get to celebrate the partnership between Savannah and our military installations, and the Department of Defense and how we’re all working together for the betterment of our students,” SCCPSS Director for Elementary Curriculum and Instruction, Andrea Burkiett said.

Schools that receive grant money include Pulaski Elementary, Georgetown K-8, Southwest Middle and Elementary schools, and Godley Station Middle School.

