Annual Glennville Onion Festival held Saturday

Onion Festival
Onion Festival(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people gathered in Glennville Saturday for the annual Glennville Onion Festival.

This weekend marks Tattnall County’s biggest, and sweetest, weekend of the year.

Thousands filled downtown Glennville to check out the fun. Vendors packed the street as people celebrated the world famous vegetable. Crews cooked up onion rings and blooming onions all day long. Organizers say it’s a great time to bring people to town as they celebrate the community and the famous onion crop.

“There’re onion sheds close to Glennville. A lot of them like to go out there and watch them pack the onions. Tattnall County is the largest grower of Vidalia onions, well over 50 percent of the entire crop,” Wayne Dasher, Onion Festival Committee said.

The morning started with a 5k and the downtown parade. After Saturday’s street dance and live entertainment, they start planning for next year.

