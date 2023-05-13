Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into Mother’s Day, I’ll look for starting temps to be in the mid to upper-60s for most. I’ll continue looking for more patchy fog through a few hours past sunrise.

If you have any Mother’s Day plans tomorrow, I’d recommend doing them earlier during the day. Similar to today, I’ll look for more scattered pop-up rain chances tomorrow afternoon through a few hours past sunset.

Right now, I’m expecting the first rain to be throughout the low country as early as noon. Then, these chances will grow into the Coastal Empire throughout the afternoon. High temps will be determined by these rain chances, but I’ll still be expecting most of us to reach into the mid to upper-80s for most.

Throughout the next week, we’ll continue tracking scattered shower/storm chances each day as we have a front stall over the area. Followed by a second front during the latter half of the week.

Luckily, I’m not expecting most of the days to be a total wash out but we could have a few chances for a couple of severe storms before the week is done. Meanwhile, high temps should stay in the 80s throughout the week. However, be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast each day for severe weather updates.

