East Georgia State College holds Spring commencement, Dawn Baker gives keynote address

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - More than a hundred college graduates marked a milestone Friday night, with help from one of our own.

East Georgia State College held their Spring commencement Friday evening in Swainsboro.

Our Dawn Baker served as the keynote speaker.

The school awarded associate and bachelors degrees to students from their Swainsboro, Statesboro, Augusta, and online. School leaders call this the best day of the year.

“For these students, this is a milestone. We have many, many first generation students. You saw them here with their families tonight, how important this is for them,” said East Georgia State College President Dr. David Schecter.

Dawn encouraged the graduates to avoid the pitfalls of social media that can sabotage their careers and instead, set their goals and work toward them.

This year marks East Georgia’s 50th birthday.

