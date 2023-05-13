Georgia Southern commencement ceremony underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern students have been graduating throughout the week in Statesboro, but Saturday the scenery changed as hundreds of eagles flocked to the Enmarket Arena in Savannah for commencement.

The ceremony was filled with students from a variety of degree programs including art, science, business and engineering.

Throughout the day there were two different ceremonies, with Savannah Mayor Van Johnson speaking at the morning commencement and a Georgia Southern alumnus speaking during the afternoon ceremony.

One first generation graduate tells us, it’s a moment decades in the making.

“My family worked very very hard when I was little to afford me opportunities that they could not afford for themselves, so i take education very very seriously because my parents did work so hard an I want to make them proud,” Ashley Yancy, Graduated with Masters in education said.

Yancy, like hundreds of her classmates, was very excited to receive her degree but unlike many of them had a Taylor Swift themed graduation cap to mark the occasion.

