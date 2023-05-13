Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Southern commencement ceremony underway

Georgia Southern commencement ceremony
Georgia Southern commencement ceremony(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern students have been graduating throughout the week in Statesboro, but Saturday the scenery changed as hundreds of eagles flocked to the Enmarket Arena in Savannah for commencement.

The ceremony was filled with students from a variety of degree programs including art, science, business and engineering.

Throughout the day there were two different ceremonies, with Savannah Mayor Van Johnson speaking at the morning commencement and a Georgia Southern alumnus speaking during the afternoon ceremony.

One first generation graduate tells us, it’s a moment decades in the making.

“My family worked very very hard when I was little to afford me opportunities that they could not afford for themselves, so i take education very very seriously because my parents did work so hard an I want to make them proud,” Ashley Yancy, Graduated with Masters in education said.

Yancy, like hundreds of her classmates, was very excited to receive her degree but unlike many of them had a Taylor Swift themed graduation cap to mark the occasion.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Robinson, left, and Shelly Perry, right.
Man, woman arrested after 6-year-old dies
Mindi Mebane Kassotis
Woman found in Riceboro identified, suspect arrested in Pennsylvania
Savannah mother wants answers after 6-year-old daughter left on school bus
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Makayla Worlds
Sheriff says contract employee admitted to smuggling drugs into jail

Latest News

Onion Festival
Annual Glennville Onion Festival held Saturday
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, left, and Alex Murdaugh look over a document Murdaugh’s double...
Judge denies Murdaugh request for attorney’s fees in murder appeal
THE News at 11
East Georgia State College holds Spring commencement, Dawn Baker gives keynote address
East Georgia State College holds Spring commencement, Dawn Baker gives keynote address
East Georgia State College holds Spring commencement, Dawn Baker gives keynote address