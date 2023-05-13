Sky Cams
One person dies after hit-and-run on Ferguson Avenue

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run in Chatham County.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the Chatham County Police Department requested assistance after a hit-and-run happened Thursday, May 11 at 10:45 p.m. at Ferguson Avenue and Hannah Lane.

They say the investigation determined a bicyclist was driving in the middle of Ferguson Avenue and was rear-ended.

The car continued driving south on Ferguson Avenue away from the scene.

The cyclist was taken to Memorial Hospital where they died from their injuries.

Georgia State Patrol says based on vehicle parts, they are looking for a silver Ford.

Anyone with more information should contact Chatham County Police.

