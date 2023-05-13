Savannah Christian baseball set to face Ringgold in 3A semi-finals, senior class eager to cement their legacy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Christian baseball program is playing in the state baseball semi-finals for the first time since 2019. That season, the Raiders went on to finish as state runners-up.

Two seasons prior in 2017, the Raiders captured the program’s first and only state baseball championship. This year’s talented senior class is eager to bring home title number two and be remembered like that 2017 class.”

“The 2017 class won a state championship and we still talk about them to this day. I want everybody to talk about us. We want to be remembered as one of the best (at Savannah Christian) to ever do it,” senior Trent Lanier said.

“I don’t want it to be a class that is remembered as falling short. I want to go out with a bang and be known as one of the prestigious state champions of Savannah Christian,” added senior Josh Gates.

For the Raiders to have a shot at bringing home another state championship, they’ll have to get past 32-7 Ringgold in the 3A state semi-finals. That series begins on Saturday, with game one starting at 2 p.m. at Ringgold High School.

