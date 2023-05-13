Sky Cams
Woman found in Riceboro identified, suspect arrested in Pennsylvania

Mindi Mebane Kassotis
Mindi Mebane Kassotis(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The woman who was found dismembered in Riceboro in December 2022 has been identified.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Mindi Mebane Kassotis was 40-years-old when she was found on December 2, 2022.

Mindi’s body was found on a hunting club which covered areas in Liberty and McIntosh Counties. Mindi’s remains were identified on May 11, 2023.

Mindi and her husband, 40-year-old Nicholas James Kassotis, or Nicholas Killian James Stark, were living in Savannah at the time of Mindi’s death.

Agents with the GBI requested the FBI’s assistance with geneaology DNA. According to the GBI, the FBI received results that furthered the investigation.

The GBI says they also interviewed family members and got DNA swabs for comparison to the profile created through genealogy DNA.

Nicholas was arrested on May 12 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania in connection with the death of his wife.

He is being charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and removal of body parts from scene of death or dismemberment.

He is being held at the Lancaster County Prison awaiting extradition to Georgia.

