13th annual Coastal Empire All-Star Games held at Memorial Stadium

By Chad Maxwell
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 140 of the top prep soccer players from 32 high schools in Southeast Georgia participated in the 13th Annual Coastal Empire All-Star Games at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Four girls teams and four boys teams competed in round robin style tournaments.

The event continues to provide exposure for the athletes and help them continue their soccer careers. Scouts from twelve different collegiate programs were in attendance on Sunday.

