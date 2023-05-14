Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into the workweek, I’ll look for starting temps to be in the upper-60s to lower-70s for most. We still could see a little patchy fog, but we’ll also look for a few scattered showers lingering around the area throughout most of the morning.

By that afternoon, I’ll look for more pop-up rain chances throughout most of that area. During this time, I’ll look for the highest chances for areas west of I-95. High temps will be determined by these rain chances, but I’ll still be expecting most of us to reach into the lower to mid-80s for most.

I’ll be looking for the warmest temps in our southern areas where rain chances will be lighter. Throughout the next week, we’ll continue tracking scattered shower/storm chances each day as we have a front stall over the area. Followed by a second front during the latter half of the week.

Luckily, I’m not expecting most of the days to be a total wash out but we could have a chance for a couple of severe storms before the week is done. Meanwhile, high temps should stay in the 80s throughout the week. However, be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast each day for severe weather updates.

