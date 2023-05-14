Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

Monday, I’ll track starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower-70s for most, while highs depend on where we see rain after noon.
By Dylan Smith
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into the workweek, I’ll look for starting temps to be in the upper-60s to lower-70s for most. We still could see a little patchy fog, but we’ll also look for a few scattered showers lingering around the area throughout most of the morning.

By that afternoon, I’ll look for more pop-up rain chances throughout most of that area. During this time, I’ll look for the highest chances for areas west of I-95. High temps will be determined by these rain chances, but I’ll still be expecting most of us to reach into the lower to mid-80s for most.

I’ll be looking for the warmest temps in our southern areas where rain chances will be lighter. Throughout the next week, we’ll continue tracking scattered shower/storm chances each day as we have a front stall over the area. Followed by a second front during the latter half of the week.

Luckily, I’m not expecting most of the days to be a total wash out but we could have a chance for a couple of severe storms before the week is done. Meanwhile, high temps should stay in the 80s throughout the week. However, be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast each day for severe weather updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mindi Mebane Kassotis
Woman found in Riceboro identified, suspect arrested in Pennsylvania
Brandon Robinson, left, and Shelly Perry, right.
Man, woman arrested after 6-year-old dies
Navy veteran jumped into action to help construction worker. Now she’s trying to help again
Savannah mother wants answers after 6-year-old daughter left on school bus
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’

Latest News

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast
First half of Mother's Day mostly sunny and dry
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
Inland evening storms
Dave's 6pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 05-12-2023