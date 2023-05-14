Tybee council calls on state, federal lawmakers to grant the city more power to handle unpermitted events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Less than a month after the Orange Crush beach party took place on Tybee Island, city leaders have adopted a new resolution that encourages involvement from state and federal legislators.

The resolution doesn’t change any laws or city ordinances, but it does show intention of city officials to reach out to state and federal lawmakers with their concerns about large, unpermitted events on the island, in hopes that new laws could give them more control over how many people are on the island at any given time.

Just three weeks ago, an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 people came to Tybee Island for the annual Orange Crush beach bash: a number of people that city leaders said they were unprepared and unable to handle.

Mayor Shirley Sessions had previously told WTOC that because Tybee doesn’t have control of Highway 80- the State of Georgia does- they cannot control how many people are on the island at once.

But a new resolution by the Tybee City Council is aiming to start the process of changing that- by calling on federal and state lawmakers “to work together to achieve any legal modifications necessary to make emergency actions appropriate for public safety purposes to include potential closing of Highway 80 or restricting access to Highway 80 in certain areas in order to prevent the overburdening of county and city resources and infrastructure and to protect the citizens of every impacted community and city within Chatham County and beyond.”

It’s an approach that some residents- are happy with.

“We cannot repeat what happened the first weekend of Orange Crush. We just can’t do that again. It’s not safe. That State and the City need to get together and let Tybee have a lot more control,” says Betsy Plageman, a resident of Tybee.

Others that WTOC spoke to, however, didn’t want to go on camera, but did say they had concerns about what potential legislation would look like and how exactly it would be enforced.

The resolution also states that the City is “in need of the expansion of emergency powers” to “invoke protections in the event a local declaration of emergency is authorized.”

The resolution, Plageman says, is a good first step at tackling the issue and getting additional help.

“They know that they have to do something. They can’t just leave it up in the air and not have a plan, an actual viable plan for future events. Whether it’s Orange Crush, or the 4th of July, or any of the bigger holidays.”

The resolution also said that unpermitted events on Tybee have significantly burdened City resources because of illegal activity like gunfire, drugs, and reckless driving.

It passed unanimously.

