1 person dead following fatal crash in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a fatal vehicle collision in Jasper County Sunday.

This crash happened on Low Country Drive near Old House Road, east of Ridgeland around 5:06 p.m.

The driver was going west on Low Country road traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver and right front passenger were taken to the hospital where driver later died.

