1 person dead following fatal crash in Jasper County
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a fatal vehicle collision in Jasper County Sunday.
This crash happened on Low Country Drive near Old House Road, east of Ridgeland around 5:06 p.m.
The driver was going west on Low Country road traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver and right front passenger were taken to the hospital where driver later died.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.