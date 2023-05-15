2 teens, child injured in sperate shootings in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that left two teens and a child injured.

The shootings happened Friday night. The sheriff’s office says they were called to the first shooting, on Delaney Circle in Seabrook, around 11 p.m.

They say they found a 19-year-old Beaufort teen suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Deputies say they learned there was a large gathering of people at the home for a party when gunfire erupted.

Shortly after that shooting, deputies were called to Glaze Drive in Burton for reports of a drive-by shooting around 11:30 p.m.

A small gathering of children and young teens, ages nine to 14, were hanging out in the carport area of a residence when a vehicle allegedly drove by and shot toward the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

An 11-year-old Burton child sustained a single, non-life-threatening, gunshot wound. Another 13-year-old also sustained injuries during the mayhem, however the injuries are not believed to be from gunfire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both have been treated and released from the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the home, as well as several vehicles, sustained impacts from the gunfire.

Both shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information about either of these investigations is encouraged to contact Sgt. D. Kline at 843-255-3430, or if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward, Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.