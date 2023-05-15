Sky Cams
Bethesda Scholarship Gala held at the Landings

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Graduation is coming up this week for Bethesda Academy’s class of 2023.

But the private day school started celebrating already with the ninth annual Scholarship Gala over the weekend.

Eight young men make up the Class of 2023 for Bethesda. The gala Friday night supports the school’s Gateway Scholarship Program.

Fundraising efforts allow nearly 90 percent of students to receive financial aid. Savannah State’s outgoing president, Kimberly Ballard-Washington gave the keynote speech.

She says it’s important to recognize what the graduates have accomplished.

“It is always important to help the next generation to cheer them on for every success that they have. this is a stepping stone and they have made it and we’re very proud of them so we’re here to celebrate them,” said Kimberly Ballard-Washington, Keynote Speaker and President of SSU.

The graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 is Saturday at 10 a.m. on the Bethesda campus.

