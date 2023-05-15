Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Bluffton Fire Department looking to add more firefighters

Bluffton Fire Department
Bluffton Fire Department(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton’s fire department is looking to add more staff to help keep people living and working in the area safe.

“Our budget that we’re presenting for FY24 is $20,709,000,” Bluffton Fire Chief Paul Boulware said.

The chief here at Bluffton fire says that’s about a nine percent increase from last year, when the budget almost cracked $19 million.

“Recruitment and retention for employees is always big. The majority of our budget goes toward personnel costs for salaries and benefits and taxes and insurance.”

He says they’ll be adding three new firefighters and is proud the money to do so won’t be coming from a tax increase.

“The value of the property in Bluffton has increased so much, even though we’re increasing the budget citizens will see a slight tax decrease on their bill.”

Boulware explains Bluffton residents will actually pay six dollars less for their fire services when this budget gets adopted.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
2-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle on Tybee Island, GSP investigating
James Nichols
‘He’s my only child:’ Family of a man killed in hit-and-run speaks out
Mindi Mebane Kassotis
Woman’s body found in Riceboro identified, suspect arrested in Pennsylvania
1 person dead following fatal crash in Jasper County
Brandon Robinson, left, and Shelly Perry, right.
Man, woman arrested after 6-year-old dies

Latest News

Appling County Police hosts ceremony remembering fallen officers
Appling County Police hosts ceremony remembering fallen officers
THE News at 4
Appling County Police hosts ceremony remembering fallen officers
Celebrating National Chocolate Chip Day
Celebrating National Chocolate Chip Day
Wine, Women & Shoes Fundraiser
Local Wine, Women & Shoes raises $280k for Ronald McDonald House Charities