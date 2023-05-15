Bluffton Fire Department looking to add more firefighters

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton’s fire department is looking to add more staff to help keep people living and working in the area safe.

“Our budget that we’re presenting for FY24 is $20,709,000,” Bluffton Fire Chief Paul Boulware said.

The chief here at Bluffton fire says that’s about a nine percent increase from last year, when the budget almost cracked $19 million.

“Recruitment and retention for employees is always big. The majority of our budget goes toward personnel costs for salaries and benefits and taxes and insurance.”

He says they’ll be adding three new firefighters and is proud the money to do so won’t be coming from a tax increase.

“The value of the property in Bluffton has increased so much, even though we’re increasing the budget citizens will see a slight tax decrease on their bill.”

Boulware explains Bluffton residents will actually pay six dollars less for their fire services when this budget gets adopted.

