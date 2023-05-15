Ceremony remembering fallen officers held in Appling Co.

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Baxley, many gathered this Monday morning to remember police officers, sheriff’s deputies, troopers, and others who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Appling County’s Police Memorial service helps remember officers, past and present, near and far, killed in the line of duty.

The color guard presented a wreath as they read the names of the 15 law enforcement officers from Georgia killed in the last year.

Sheriff Mark Melton hosts the service every year as a way to remember the community of the people that defend this community and others even risking their lives.

“They’re not ready to do it, but they’re willing. And it’s a big responsibility on us to recognize the sacrifice of these people,” Sheriff Mark Melton said.

Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie delivered the keynote address. He spoke about losing deputies over the years, whether from violence, car crashes, and more.

“Whether they’re employed by us, known by us, any time it’s a police officer it gets you right in the gut,” Sheriff McDuffie said.

They also remember a local officer, Woodrow Simmons, killed in an accident back in the 1970′s. They say this ceremony will remember him and others for as long as they gather.

