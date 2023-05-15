Sky Cams
Deal reached in racial discrimination complaint against Liberty Co. Sheriff’s Office

(Liberty County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Justice Department announced a deal with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office to resolve a racial discrimination complaint.

Deputies stopped and searched the bus of the Delaware State University lacrosse team for driving in the left lane on I-95 in April of 2022. Law enforcement did not find any contraband on the bus.

The university then filed a complaint with the Justice Department, accusing the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office of violating the Civil Rights Act.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office will review its bias-free policing policies, make what the DOJ calls necessary updates to its policies on traffic enforcement and searches, and develop data collection procedures.

U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg said in a prepared statement, “Law enforcement is most effective when it is supported by public confidence. The agreement announced today is a step toward ensuring that policing occurs in an evenhanded manner.”

