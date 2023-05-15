Sky Cams
Few afternoon showers

By Andrew Gorton
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday morning starts out with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A few light showers will be possible during the morning commute, although most of us will have a dry drive to work/school. We’ll see temperatures then warm to the lower 80s by lunchtime with highs about the same during the afternoon. The chance for shower and storms increases during the afternoon as the sea breeze moves inland.

Tuesday starts out mild with lows in the mid 60s. Temperatures will be warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated showers and a storm or two will be possible during the afternoon to the early evening, but the coverage of rain will be low.

Wednesday will be a warm day with lows near 70 degrees! Temperatures then climb to the upper 80s during the afternoon. A cold front will approach during this time, bringing in an increased chance of rain during this time. Thursday will be damp but also cooler with highs only in the upper 70s during the afternoon.

Warmer weather then builds in again Friday through the weekend with highs back in the low to mid 80s. This typical springtime pattern continues with a chance for isolated downpours each afternoon during this time.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

