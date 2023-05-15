Sky Cams
Fine Arts Extravaganza raising money to transform century old schoolhouse

By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - You can enjoy music, painting, and more from Claxton High School students as a way of raising money for a future home for art in the community.

The art is just a sample of the dozens of pieces in the live auction and the silent auction to raise money but also raise awareness.

The Fine Arts Extravaganza will include more than 50 visual art pieces from students.

A part of the proceeds will go toward transforming a century old schoolhouse into the Strickland Cultural Center. It will be a place with galleries where future students hold exhibits. Claxton High’s art teacher says students are excited to help move the center forward with their own art.

“Sixty percent of the proceeds will go toward the center. Forty percent will go back to the students. So they get to make a little money from this,” Art Teacher Robin Smith said.

Culinary students will be providing desserts up for auction too. The evening will include music from the band and chorus.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

