Jamie’s Monday WX Forecast 05-15-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The skies have been trying to spit out something all morning and early afternoon. We’ve got mostly cloudy skies away away from the beaches. There’s a cold front draped from the Golden Isles back towards the Okefenokee and our winds are now more easterly as High pressure moves in from the north. I’ll keep a 20% chance of spotty rain through the rest of the afternoon mainly along I-16 and south. Drier air is moving in from the north and there will be a little more sunshine in the late afternoon. It’ll be about 74° at 8:15pm sunset.

Daybreak Tuesday we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds 67°; a little sunnier for the coast versus inland with that onshore flow. Afternoon highs near 86° and a 20% chance of showers mostly west of I-95.

Wednesday 70/89 ahead of a cold front that’s going to slide in from the north again. Widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms as early as the morning commute. We’ll have some breaks throughout the day and warm but rain chances linger into the evening.

Thursday: The cold front and a weak low along it will move offshore in the morning. High pressure with drier air will move in for at least the Lowcountry; however our cities south of I-16 moisture will remain and there will be a higher chance of rain in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will range from low 70s north to low 80s south and we’ll remain mostly cloudy and a 50% chance of rain.

Friday we dry out with the front moving well to the south but we don’t get all that warm. 63/80 and mostly sunny with an isolated rain chance.

A cold front is expected to move through Sunday afternoon with a 40% chance of showers/storm.

RIP CURRENTS: Increased onshore winds behind a cold front coupled with a slight uptick in swell (1-2 ft around 8 seconds) will support a Moderate Risk for rip currents at all of our beaches Monday. An enhanced risk for rip currents is possible Thursday into Friday as breezy northeast winds develop along the beaches.

