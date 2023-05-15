Local Wine, Women & Shoes raises $280k for Ronald McDonald House Charities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The total is now in for the two day event including a Fashion Show Luncheon & the popular Wine, Women & Shoes that helps support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire.

RMHC was able to raise $280,000 thanks to the support of the local community and of course their ‘Shoe Guys’ who brought in $38,000 this year.

This year Mike Cashwell was named ‘King of Sole’ for raising the most of all the Shoe Guys coming in at $11,250.

Just behind Cashwell was WTOC’s own Max Diekneite who was named ‘Prince of Sole’ bringing in over $5,000.

WTOC’s Sam Bauman finished in third raising just over $5,000.

Of course, this event is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the RMHC of the Coastal Empire allowing them to continue to provide families of critically ill children a place to call home while their children stay in the hospital.

For more information on the RMHC click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.