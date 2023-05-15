Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Local Wine, Women & Shoes raises $280k for Ronald McDonald House Charities

The two day event helps support families who stay at the house
Wine, Women & Shoes Fundraiser
Wine, Women & Shoes Fundraiser(WTOC)
By Sam Bauman and Max Diekneite
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The total is now in for the two day event including a Fashion Show Luncheon & the popular Wine, Women & Shoes that helps support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire.

RMHC was able to raise $280,000 thanks to the support of the local community and of course their ‘Shoe Guys’ who brought in $38,000 this year.

This year Mike Cashwell was named ‘King of Sole’ for raising the most of all the Shoe Guys coming in at $11,250.

Just behind Cashwell was WTOC’s own Max Diekneite who was named ‘Prince of Sole’ bringing in over $5,000.

WTOC’s Sam Bauman finished in third raising just over $5,000.

Of course, this event is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the RMHC of the Coastal Empire allowing them to continue to provide families of critically ill children a place to call home while their children stay in the hospital.

For more information on the RMHC click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
2-year-old killed in crash on Tybee, GSP investigating
James Nichols
‘He’s my only child:’ Family of a man killed in hit-and-run speaks out
Mindi Mebane Kassotis
Woman’s body found in Riceboro identified, suspect arrested in Pennsylvania
1 person dead following fatal crash in Jasper County
Brandon Robinson, left, and Shelly Perry, right.
Man, woman arrested after 6-year-old dies

Latest News

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
2 teens, child injured in sperate shootings in Beaufort Co.
2023 Glennville Sweet Onion Festival Parade
2023 Glennville Sweet Onion Festival Parade
Calhoun Square
Monday last day to submit entry for renaming of Calhoun Square
Source: WTOC
2-year-old killed in crash on Tybee, GSP investigating