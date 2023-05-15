Monday last day to submit entry for renaming of Calhoun Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The deadline is close if you want to suggest a new name for one of Savannah’s historic squares.

That square has been nameless since November when City Council voted to removed the name of John C. Calhoun. The name of Calhoun Square was removed because the council felt that the legacy of Calhoun didn’t reflect the City of Savannah.

The city has been accepting suggestions for a new name since March 28.

John C. Calhoun was the seventh Vice President of the United States, serving for both John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson.

However, he wasn’t from Savannah, or even from Georgia. He was from South Carolina and a staunch advocate for slavery.

For those reasons, the city council decided to remove his name from the square.

Now, the process to rename the square is following a city ordinance that ensures locals will have their voices heard.

It involves filling out an application that includes a support letter from a councilperson representing the square and a statement of significance for the proposed name.

“That process was put in place to make sure that when we do rename or name public property, that it’s done in a way that’s fair, requires a lot of public input, and is structures so that we put a level of importance on how we recognize and name not only our local leaders, but our important cultural aspects that make the City of Savannah special,” said Joe Shearhouse, Director of Policy, External Affairs with the City of Savannah.

Those applications are due no later than Monday night at 11:59 p.m.

There is a coalition of people in Savannah that want to see the square named after Susie King Taylor, who was the first Black nurse in the United States.

If that were to happen, the square would be the first of the 22 in the city to be named after a woman or a person of color.

There are some requirements potential applicants should be aware of- the square has to be named after someone that’s lived in Savannah for more than five years, unless they’re a prominent national figure.

They can’t already have public property named after them in Savannah or unincorporated Chatham County, and they can’t be commercial names.

In speaking with locals- many of them said whoever the square ends up being named for, they want it to be someone that everyone can be proud of.

“I think it should of course be reflective of the City and the people that live here, and its past, favorable and non-favorable. But it’s a beautiful spot, and peaceful, and I think it should reflect all of that as much as we can,” said Savannah resident Ginji Mombasa.

“I think it would be really cool, because I think there’s a lot of really heavy female history in this city that doesn’t get put on a pedestal as much as the male history, so I think it would be really cool to build that up and get a little more equity with the number of squares named after women,” said Savannah resident Emma Wilcox.

There will be several review periods over the next few months, with the Municipal Archives, the Park and Tree Commission, and the Historic Site and Monument Commission all looking over applications.

The Savannah City Council is expected to give an update on the process in June, and is aiming to vote on a new name sometime in August or September.

A complete application must be sent to square@savannahga.gov. You can view the application below:

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.