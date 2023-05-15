Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Pooler Mayor Rebecca Benton not seeking re-election

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler Mayor Rebecca Benton announced Monday she will not seek re-election.

Benton has been the city’s leader since 2019.

She made history being selected as the first-female to run the city.

Before that role, she served many years on City Council.

Monday, Mayor Benton took the time to reflect on her time in office.

“This is a great city. And we have almost 30,000 residents and we have 60,000 people working here during the day. And this is due to our very competent staff both inside city hall and outside city hall. And I want to thank them for all their diligent work in their respective positions.”

So far, Councilman Stevie Wall and Councilwoman Karen Williams have both announced they will be running to take Benton’s spot.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
2-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle on Tybee Island, GSP investigating
James Nichols
‘He’s my only child:’ Family of a man killed in hit-and-run speaks out
Mindi Mebane Kassotis
Woman’s body found in Riceboro identified, suspect arrested in Pennsylvania
1 person dead following fatal crash in Jasper County
Brandon Robinson, left, and Shelly Perry, right.
Man, woman arrested after 6-year-old dies

Latest News

Deal reached in racial discrimination complaint against Liberty Co. Sheriff’s Office
Fine Arts Extravaganza
Fine Arts Extravaganza raising money to transform century old schoolhouse
*
New safe shelter for severe weather to be built behind Tybee Island fire station
THE News at 5:30
Fine Arts Extravaganza raising money to transform century old schoolhouse