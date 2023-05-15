Pooler Mayor Rebecca Benton not seeking re-election

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler Mayor Rebecca Benton announced Monday she will not seek re-election.

Benton has been the city’s leader since 2019.

She made history being selected as the first-female to run the city.

Before that role, she served many years on City Council.

Monday, Mayor Benton took the time to reflect on her time in office.

“This is a great city. And we have almost 30,000 residents and we have 60,000 people working here during the day. And this is due to our very competent staff both inside city hall and outside city hall. And I want to thank them for all their diligent work in their respective positions.”

So far, Councilman Stevie Wall and Councilwoman Karen Williams have both announced they will be running to take Benton’s spot.

