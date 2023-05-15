Sky Cams
Tybee Island Police investigate 15th street pedestrian crash

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Portions of 15th Street on Tybee Island are shut down as police investigate a serious pedestrian crash.

Tybee Island Police say the crash happened Sunday evening in the 15th Street parking lot.

Officials have shut down 15th Street (Beachside), the 15th Street parking lot, and Strand Avenue to the intersection with Tybrisa. This includes the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion.

Authorities ask that you avoid the area so that emergency personnel can conduct their investigation.

Any traffic attempting to leave the parking lot should take 14th Street to Butler Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

