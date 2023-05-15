Sky Cams
West Chatham YMCA grand re-opening this Tuesday

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From fitness areas to youth programs - the West Chatham YMCA has some new improvements and they are inviting you to their grand re-opening Tuesday to celebrate.

President and CEO for the YMCA of Coastal Georgia, Joel Smoker, joined WTOC on morning Break to tell us about the big day and some familiar faces you’ll see there.

