West Chatham YMCA grand re-opening this Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From fitness areas to youth programs - the West Chatham YMCA has some new improvements and they are inviting you to their grand re-opening Tuesday to celebrate.

President and CEO for the YMCA of Coastal Georgia, Joel Smoker, joined WTOC on morning Break to tell us about the big day and some familiar faces you’ll see there.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.