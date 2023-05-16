Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham Co. Police looking for suspect after unsuccessful car jacking attempt

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they’re looking for a suspect after an unsuccessful car jacking attempt.

New video shows the area around The Canvas at Savannah Apartments.

That’s right off Veterans Parkway at 516.

Police tell WTOC suspect ran away from the scene before police could catch them around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

We’ll update you if more information is released.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
2-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle on Tybee Island, GSP investigating
1 person dead following fatal crash in Jasper County
James Nichols
‘He’s my only child:’ Family of a man killed in hit-and-run speaks out
Deal reached in racial discrimination complaint against Liberty Co. Sheriff’s Office
Portion of Sams Point Rd. in Beaufort Co. closed due to welfare check

Latest News

Owner of bakery in Sylvania recalls fire that destroyed business
Fox Theater Institute donates $69,000 for new arts center in Claxton
THE News at 6
Owner of bakery in Sylvania recalls fire that destroyed business
The United Negro College Fund mayor’s luncheon
The United Negro College Fund annual mayor’s luncheon held Tuesday