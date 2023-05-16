City council to vote on relocating polling place in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - If you vote in Statesboro, where you vote could soon change.

Tuesday evening, Statesboro city council could vote to relocate one of their polling places.

Under the plan, people who’ve traditionally voted at the Board of Education complex on Williams Road would come to the community building here at Luetta Moore Park.

The Jones-Love Cultural Center would give voters a parking lot they would not share with school district employees. Inside, the building offers space for poll workers, their equipment, and cubicles for voters.

City Council member Paulette Chavers says they’ve been discussing a move for more than a year, but it intensified this Spring. She says the community building holds advantages over some other venues.

“It’s also accessible for our disadvantaged voters. A lot of voters don’t have cars and need to walk to the polling place so this is beneficial,” Chavers said.

County commissioners are expected to vote in June to move county elections here as well.

The first time voters would come here if passed would be city elections in November.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.