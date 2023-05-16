Fox Theater Institute donates $69,000 for new arts center in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - An arts project in Claxton got a helping hand Tuesday from a world famous theater.

The Fox Theater Institute in Atlanta brought a $69,000 donation to help renovate a 100 year old school house into an arts center.

The community has already raised more than $2 million for the project. The Institute’s director says the donation is part of their mission.

“Since 2008, we’ve given away $2.7 statewide. Our investment here in Claxton is just an extension of our work in Atlanta. We want to empower other theaters to support themselves,” said Leigh Burns, the director of the Fox Theater Institute.

She says the Fox Theater itself has overcome obstacles over the decades. The donation will help install an elevator in the building.

