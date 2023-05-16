Jamie’s Tuesday WX Forecast 05-16-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of sunshine and temperatures have responded with 91° in Beaufort and 89° in Savannah and Richmond Hill and with a few more hours of daytime heating, we could see a couple more cities added to the 90° roster. A cumulous field is now blooming, which may put a stop to the rise in temps and add a few spotty downpours and or an isolated storm through the evening commute.

There is some thunderstorm activity around Atlanta to Augusta that may make it to Sylvania, Hampton, Statesboro, Metter, Claxton even Pembroke and Rincon later this evening, but for the most part, a dry night night is expected overnight.

Daybreak Wednesday we start warm near 70° mix of sun and clouds and warming to 88° before a cold front approaches and settles into Wednesday night. We’ve got a 60% chance of showers and storms that will likely impact the evening commute, even some pick up times from school. Some storms may push severe limits as we’re under a Marginal Risk for severe storms.

An area of low pressure forms just offshore along the front with rain chances continuing in the 60-70% range Wednesday night.

Thursday morning will be cloudy with a wet start for much of our coast line to at least I-95. Deep moisture will wrap around the low offshore with scattered rain throughout most of the morning and early afternoon. Thursday rainfall totals 0.5-0.75″inches of rain. Afternoon highs will range from 70° in the Lowcountry to 74° near Savannah, and upper 70s south of the Altamaha. Winds will be gusty along the beaches.

Friday starts in the low 60s with highs near 80°. Isolated showers could still linger along the coast in the morning then push inland in the early afternoon. Chance of rain 30%.

The weekend looks mostly dry for Saturday and most of Sunday with highs in the low to middle 80s; we are tracking another cold front on Sunday, and the timing of any rain from that looks late day.

