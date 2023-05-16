Savannah Police Dept. hosts annual Police Memorial Ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is National Police Week, dedicated in honor and remembrance of those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Savannah Police held a memorial ceremony Tuesday at the statue in front of their Headquarters.

The ceremony pays respect to all fallen officers in Chatham County.

58 officers who died in the line of duty between 1866 and 2019 were recognized.

Police Chief Lenny Gunther said the ceremony reminds everyone of those who scarified to keep us safe.

“When each of these men and women whose names are marked on this monument died, we stood by them, held their families hands, wept with them, and promised to never forget. That is a promise we keep every year,” Police Chief Lenny Gunther said.

Two new names will be etched onto the memorial after a historian discovered two forgotten fallen officers from centuries past.

Edward G McNichols and James Foley were killed on April 7 1866.

They were shot while trying to take a pistol away from an off-duty police officer who was drunk.

George turned his gun on officers after they confronted him about drinking on duty.

It happened at what was then called the corner of Liberty and West Broad now MLK Junior Blvd.

Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther saying Tuesday they were correcting a wrong.

He also says all of the names on the monument deserve to be honored and remembered.

Their story went forgotten by history until it was discovered earlier this year by a research historian.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.