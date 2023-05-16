Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Oatland Island Visitor Center named the Tony Cope Education and Visitor Center

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local teacher is getting recognized for his work in educating the community about ecology.

Monday, the Savannah-Chatham Public School System dedicated a plaque officially naming the Oatland Island Visitor Center as the Tony Cope Education and Visitor Center.

Tony Cope was a local educator and community volunteer who petitioned the government to allow Savannah Chatham schools to use the space as an environmental education center.

Superintendent Ann Levett says the new name is a fitting way to honor the person who was such a strong advocate for the partnership.

“To know Tony Cope is to love Tony Cope. Firstly, he’s a strong advocate for environmental sciences. He had a reputation for advocating for Oatland Wildlife Center wherever he was because he thought it was important for students to understand ecology, and how things work, and the role that animals play in our life, and he wanted to make sure they had those great experiences right here on this campus.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
2-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle on Tybee Island, GSP investigating
James Nichols
‘He’s my only child:’ Family of a man killed in hit-and-run speaks out
Mindi Mebane Kassotis
Woman’s body found in Riceboro identified, suspect arrested in Pennsylvania
1 person dead following fatal crash in Jasper County
Brandon Robinson, left, and Shelly Perry, right.
Man, woman arrested after 6-year-old dies

Latest News

Oatland Island Visitor Center named the Tony Cope Education and Visitor Center
Oatland Island Visitor Center named the Tony Cope Education and Visitor Center
Fine Arts Extravaganza
Fine Arts Extravaganza raising money to transform century old schoolhouse
THE News at 5:30
Fine Arts Extravaganza raising money to transform century old schoolhouse
Appling County Police hosts ceremony remembering fallen officers
Ceremony remembering fallen officers held in Appling Co.