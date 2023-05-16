Oatland Island Visitor Center named the Tony Cope Education and Visitor Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local teacher is getting recognized for his work in educating the community about ecology.

Monday, the Savannah-Chatham Public School System dedicated a plaque officially naming the Oatland Island Visitor Center as the Tony Cope Education and Visitor Center.

Tony Cope was a local educator and community volunteer who petitioned the government to allow Savannah Chatham schools to use the space as an environmental education center.

Superintendent Ann Levett says the new name is a fitting way to honor the person who was such a strong advocate for the partnership.

“To know Tony Cope is to love Tony Cope. Firstly, he’s a strong advocate for environmental sciences. He had a reputation for advocating for Oatland Wildlife Center wherever he was because he thought it was important for students to understand ecology, and how things work, and the role that animals play in our life, and he wanted to make sure they had those great experiences right here on this campus.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.