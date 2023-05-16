Sky Cams
Owner of bakery in Sylvania recalls fire that destroyed business

By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire in Sylvania has devastated the owner and customers of a longtime bakery.

The owner says all she could do was watch as fire turned her bakery into an oven.

Donna McDonough fields questions every day about the fire at her bakery and deli. It happened April 16 on a Sunday afternoon.

“My son called-I thought he was joking with me. I said ‘ha ha, that’s funny.’ He’s a volunteer fireman. He said ‘Mama, I’m on the way. The bakery’s on fire,’” said McDonough.

She’s been open just shy of 27 years and says other business owners started showing up to help before the fire was really out.

“Everybody offered jobs to our employees, with the promise to give them back to us.”

She’s been overwhelmed at the ways people have helped.

“Little Dippers and Grace Waits...she took our left over doughnuts that were in the freezer. She had a fundraiser one Saturday morning. We went up there and helped and got to see all our people. That’s what we miss most is our people.”

She says she’s beyond grateful to everyone who’s pitched in during their time of need.

She says she and her daughter are leaning toward reopening, but they’re working with their landlord to figure out how and when.

